Kurtis Pealer, 52, of Rantoul died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, after a year and a half battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family along with his pastor and first lady.
Services will be at noon Saturday, July 13, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Decatur.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Pealer was born March 2nd, 1967, in Champaign, a daughter of Kenny Pealer and Trudi (Pealer) Pedroso.
Surviving are his mother Trudi Pedroso; sisters, Tammy Pealer and Vanessa Tillman Lewis; his brother, Jason Pealer Sr.; his stepchildren, Blake (Barbora) Schilb, Olivia Patterson and Tawny (Josh) Dyche, and a host of cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Pealer; stepfather, Jerry Pedroso; maternal grandparents, Charles A. Pitman, Alphonso and Leila Bradley; paternal grandparents, William and Rosa Lee Pealer; daughter, Talitha Pealer, and stepson, Tyler Patterson.
Mr. Pealer and his mother moved to Decatur, where he attended Decatur public schools.
At age 16, he returned to Champaign, where he worked at the University of Illinois as a mail carrier for 10 years. From there, he went on to work for Combe Laboratories Inc. in Rantoul.
Mr. Pealer attended Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur and Maranatha Baptist Church in Rantoul.