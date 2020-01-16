Kristy L. Miller, 54, of Champaign, mother of a Rantoul resident, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Ms. Miller was born Nov. 24, 1965, in Kansas City, Mo.
She is survived by her daughter, Megan of Rantoul; her godson, Dalton Demay of Mahomet; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her father, James; mother, Sandra; and close friend, Michele Pieper.
Ms. Miller was active during her childhood playing various sports. She also loved to watch professional sports and stayed loyal to the Kansas City Chiefs. She was convinced that this would be the year that they would win the Super Bowl.
She attended Pittsburg State University on a softball scholarship then changed her career path to join the U.S. Air Force. She joined the U.S. Air Force in March 1986. She was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul and Cannon Air Force Base in Curry, N.M., as an aerospace ground equipment mechanic.
She received an honorable discharge in February 1989 and remained in New Mexico. She was proud of the time she spent serving the United States. She began her career in law enforcement shortly after being discharged from the U.S. Air Force at the Clovis Police Department in Clovis, N.M. She was employed with the Clovis Police Department from January 1991 to November 1996.
On Nov. 4, 1996, she became employed with the Champaign Police Department as a lateral recruit. She remained a law enforcement officer with the Champaign Police Department until the time of her passing. She completed 23 years with the Champaign Police Department and nearly 28 years in the profession.
She always made her daughter her No. 1 priority.
Ms. Miller also enjoyed spending time playing golf, fishing and reading. She especially enjoyed traveling with her daughter and close friends. She was always planning for future vacations to new locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Champaign Humane Society.
