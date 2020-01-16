Kimmy Jones Jan 16, 2020 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kimmy Jones, 41, of Rantoul died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Lutheran Church to host IF:Gathering 2020 Farm Toy Show set for Feb. 1 at PBL High School Gibson City man convicted of 9 counts of unlawful possession of weapon by felon Rural Buckley man gets probation for beating elderly man outside bar Rantoul man who had sex-abuse convictions overturned pleads guilty for lesser sentence Rantoul parolee facing drug charges after cocaine found in home Potomac PTO to sponsor Glo Bingo Workers respond to, repair water main break under West Broadway Street in Monticello Most Popular Articles ArticlesLaying the groundwork: Ceremony officially starts sports complex projectRantoul police investigate shootingLegion Auxiliary donates books to Rantoul City SchoolsProposed districts developed to vote in Rantoul Village Board electionBoth Champaign County pot-rule proposals advancePlanned license hike upsets Rantoul bar ownersDavis lived a life of serviceFighting fire with prevention: In wake of recent blazes, fire officials give safety tipsThomasboro makes top cop offer'No one knowledgeable in treasurer's office' Events Browse Today's events Submit