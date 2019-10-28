Kimberly Teres Davis Cole, 53, of Paducah, Ky., formerly of Rantoul, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at home.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home, Paducah.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cole was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and attended both NA and AA.
She is survived by two sons, Fabian Lindsay (Camila) and Devon Lindsay of Colorado; one daughter, Catharine Dothager (Chad) of Vandalia; one sister, Brenda Perethian (Charly) of Dahlonega, Ga.; and three grandchildren, Noah Lindsay, Izaiah Lindsay and Izabella Dothager.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clay and M. Maxine Stephenson Davis, and one brother, Nelson Davis.