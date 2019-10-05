Kevin R. Stone, 61, of Paxton died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Dave Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Stone was born Oct. 11, 1957, in San Fernando, Calif., a son of Charles and Mildred Harris Stone. He married Christine Mennenga. He later married Teresa Cleary Nov. 16, 1991, at First United Methodist Church, Paxton. She preceded him in death May 8, 2017.
He is survived by a son, James (Lindsey) Stone of Rankin; three grandchildren, Katlyn, Mason and Levi Stone; a brother, Errol Harris Stone of Farmer City; a sister, Paula Stone Brown of Paxton; two half-sisters, Shirley (Gene) Ethridge, Sylvia (Ralph) Deerwester; two stepchildren, Donald (Desiree) Cleary and Rachel (Dustin) Steel; and six stepgrandchildren, Paul, Melynnie, Olivia, Jayden, Rhett and Hayleigh.
He was also preceded in death his parents.
Kevin graduated from Paxton High School. He was owner and operator of Stone Trucking, Paxton. He also helped with hauling grain for Glazik Farms and trucking for Nutrien AG Solutions, Paxton.
He enjoyed bowling, working outside and the yearly return of the mama fox and her new pups. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his grandkids.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.