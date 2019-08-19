Kenneth M Zahnd, 71, of Fisher died Sunday evening, Aug. 18, 2019, at Gilman Health Care Center, Gilman.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign. The Rev. Naomi Roberts will officiate. His ashes will be buried at 9 a.m. Saturday at Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mr. Zahnd was born March 13, 1948, in Paxton, a son of Herschel and Elda (Eiskamp) Zahnd. He married Ruth Brock July 3, 2010, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter Amy Zahnd Spenard of Fisher; three brothers, Terry (Mary) Zahnd of Farmer City, Mark (Donna) Zahnd of Dewey and Lyle (Nancy) Zahnd of Fisher; two stepchildren, Susan (Matt Courtney) Brock of Oklahoma and Michael Brock of Illinois four grandchildren, Ivey, Alivia, Dalton and DJ; two stegrandchildren, Jack and Anna Turk; and a great-great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Darrell.
Mr. Zahnd drove a semi all his life. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, going to car shows and his four cats.
He loved to spend time with all his family and loved being “Uncle Kenny” to all his nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to his church.