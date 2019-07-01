Kenneth Riecks, 87, died at 12:07 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services for the Air Force veteran will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Center St., Paxton. The Rev. John Hauck will officiate. Burial will be in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Riecks was born June 6, 1932, in Anchor Twp, McLean County, a son of Frederich and Edith Riecks. He married Natalie Wiggers December 31, 1960 in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Mark (Stacey) Riecks of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, David (Anna Barnes) Riecks of Champaign and Craig (Candi) Riecks of Loda; six grandchildren, Kimberly (Jeremy) To, Bailey Riecks, Blake Riecks, Corbin Riecks, Carter Riecks and Caiden Riecks; two great grandchildren; and three sisters, Roberta Stein, Shirley (Ron) Wright, Karolyn (Wayne) Riecks-Estes.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Edith, who died when he was 14. After his mother died, his father married Velna, who also preceded him in death, and one sister, Vauna Jones of Gibson City.
Mr. Riecks spent his childhood in the rural Anchor area. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor of science degree in Ag and Marketing. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. During this time, he logged more 120 flights to various different bases all over the world.
After his marriage, he and his wife lived in Mahomet before moving to Lake Iroquois, Loda, in 1988. He worked for several years at both Kroger Foods and JM Jones/Supervalu in Champaign. In 1986 he purchased the Paxton IGA, where he worked until his retirement in 2002.
Mr. Riecks was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Paxton, where he was always active in church activities and enjoyed playing on the church softball team. He was also a member of the Paxton Rotary Club, Paxton Chamber, Paxton Lions Club, PRIDE in Paxton, United Fund, Lake Iroquois finance committee and the Exchange Club. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America and was a mentor at the Paxton Junior High School.
He traveled extensively over the years with retail and wholesale grocer groups.
Memorials may be made to his church or the Paxton Community Fund.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.