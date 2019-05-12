Kenneth P. McKenry, 61, of Urbana, father of a Paxton resident, died at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday May 7, 2019.
Following a private family service, a celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Salt Fork Center at Homer Lake
Mr. McKenry was born on June 3, 1957, a son of Marion and Carole (Mackey) McKenry.
On Sept. 7, 2007, he married Christine Erickson in Niagara Falls. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Carole McKenry of Centennial, Colo.; his children, Neal McKenry (Lauryl) of Paxton and Ellyn Lord (Travis) of Argenta; and his stepchildren, Erica Kirkpatrick (Joel), Andrew Smith and Morgan Nierenhausen (Kyle); his sisters, Melea DiLisio (Jim) of Canon City, Colo., Marcie Sardinta (Dave) of Granby, Colo., and eight grandchildren.
His father preceded him in death.
Mr. McKenry graduated from Urbana High School and was self-employed as an owner/operator/truck driver.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to The Baby Fold, 108 E. Willow St., Normal, IL 61761, or online at https://thebabyfold.givingfuel.com/march-gladness or to Hospice Hearts, P.O. Box 91, Thomasboro, IL 61878, or online at http://www.hospicehearts.org/.
