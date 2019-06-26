Kathleen De Lap of Rantoul died May 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial beside her husband, Donald De Lap, will be in Wisconsin.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
She is survived by her son, La Don De Lap, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret; and daughter, Darice Fuller.
Donations may be made in Mrs. De Lap’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).