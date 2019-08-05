Kathleen A. Armstrong, 76, of Mahomet, mother of a Rantoul resident, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Armstrong was born Jan. 28, 1943, in Champaign, a daughter of Dale and Murray Pryor. She married Steven Armstrong May 26, 1972, in Champaign. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Cari Jo (Kyle) De Lap and Vicki Reynolds, both of Mahomet; a son, Jeff Laws of Rantoul; a stepson, Craig (Tracy) Armstrong of Lillington, N.C.; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Armstrong of Sadorus; 12 grandchildren, Meagan, Allie, Luke, Jake, Hailey, Mac, Zach, Jacob, Kayley, Jason, Adrian and Sara; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Arthur (Anne) Pryor of Knoxville, Tenn.; and a sister, Pam Hillard of Savoy.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Steven Armstrong; a brother, Ronald Pryor; and a sister, Norma Anderson.
Mrs. Armstrong worked at Kresca Eye Center for many years before her retirement. Prior to that position, she worked for Dr. David Hamilton.
She enjoyed NASCAR racing, was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and loved Elvis Presley.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association; American Heart Association; or www.changedirection.org to benefit veterans’ suicide prevention.
