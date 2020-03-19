Karna (Peterson) Hendershott, 82, of Champaign, a native of Paxton, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Savoy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Hendershott was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Paxton, a daughter of Albert “Ab” Peterson and A. Elnor (Johnson) Peterson. She married James E. Hendershott in 1958. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelley K. Siuts of Champaign; her grandchildren, Tucker J. Siuts of Garland, Texas, Shannon G. Siuts of Austin, Texas, Robert J. Sobczak Jr. of Elgin and Matthew J. Sobczak of Hoffman Estates; her sister, Janice R. (Dick) Hubbart of New Port Richey, Fla.,; her brother, John E. (Sue) Peterson of Bryan, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Lori (Hendershott) Sobczak.
Mrs. Hendershott was raised in the Paxton area and graduated from Paxton High School before attending Lincoln Christian College.
Karna lived to serve others, be it her family, friends or community. She was an active member in her church, fulfilling many roles over the years. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the Champaign Public Library. After retiring from the Carle ER after many years as a unit secretary, she particularly relished spending more time with her family and on her service activities.
Memorials in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.
