June Leonard, 88, of Gibson City, mother of a Fisher resident,died at 9:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Gibson City, surrounded by her family.
Her celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City, with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating.
Mrs. Leonard was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Gibson City, a daughter of Louis F. Leora V. Berkler Thompson. She married Evan R. Leonard March 25, 1960, in Corinth, Miss. They were married for 55 years. He died July 9, 2015.
Surviving are her children, Sherri (Gary) Davis of Sibley, Ken Leonard of Fisher and Jana (Karissa) Leonard of Gibson City; granddaughter, Rendi O'Neal of Elliott; three great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a niece and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Brokate.
Mrs. Leonardwas a 1949 graduate of Drummer Township High School. She worked at First National Bank in Gibson City, Allied Gas Co., Tucker's Gibson Material, Gibson Motel and the Elliott Post Office. She was an active member of American Evangelical Lutheran Church. She loved being with her family and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Leonard was involved with the horses and farm life; she enjoyed going to horse shows and being in the IPHA with her husband. She also raised and bred terrier dogs in the area for many years. She enjoyed old-time movies and the original horror movies from long ago and enjoyed reading a good Western book.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made her church or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online memories and condolences may be made at www.rosenbaumfh.com.