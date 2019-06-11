Judy Mechelhoff, 78, of Rantoul, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. She will be buried beside her husband in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Mechelhoff was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Burkesville, Ky., a daughter of Frank and Pansy (Thacker) Vaughn. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Wade Spears. She married Robert Mechelhoff March 25, 1961, in Frankfort, Ind. He preceded her in death June 16, 2005.
She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth “Lisa” Martin of Rantoul and Stephanie Barrett of Champaign; two brothers, Gene (Linda) Vaughn of Delphi, Ind., and Stanley (Sherry) Vaughn of Greenwood, Ind.; four grandchildren, Abigail Martin, Zachary Martin, Kennedy Barrett and Sidney Barrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Mechelhoff worked for Magnavox in Urbana in her early married years then was a stay-at-home mother. Years later she began working at the Chanute Air Force Base motorpool until Chanute closed in 1993. She then drove a school bus for Rantoul City Schools, retiring in 2015.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Mills Breast Cancer Institute.