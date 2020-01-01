Judith "Judy" Kuhns, 79, of Dewey died at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Heritage Manor, Gibson City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at River Valley Church of Christ, 17 Owlcreek Lane, Fisher, with the Rev. Andy Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Kuhns was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Dewey, a daughter of Cecil and Lenore Fairfield Drennan. She married Ronald Kuhns Oct. 2, 1959, in Fisher. He preceded her in death Jan. 15, 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Janice) Kuhns of Dewey and Jeff (Wendy) Kuhns of Fisher; one daughter, Julie (Mark) Welborn of Fisher; grandchildren Tyler (Kristin) Welborn, Kyle Welborn, Blake (Jamie) Kuhns, Brooke (Marcus) Hancock, Taylor Kuhns and Alex Kuhns; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Kuhns graduated from Fisher High School. She was a member of River Valley Church of Christ in Fisher, Carle Hospital Auxiliary and Fisher Helping Hands. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the Fisher School District.
