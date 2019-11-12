Judith Kopmann

Judith Elaine Kopmann, 77 of Royal passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville with Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery, Royal.
There will be no public visitation. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Judith was born July 23, 1942 the daughter of Martin and Anna Albers Flessner. She married Lorence J. Kopmann November 20, 1960 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. He preceded her in death October 30, 1967. She later married Delmar Schlueter and he also preceded her in death.
She is survived by one son, LeRoy (Tana) Kopmann of Bismarck; one daughter, Bonita Kopmann of rural St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Levi (Elise) Kopmann of rural St. Joseph, Kallie (Aaron) Horn of Gibson City, Tyre Stephens of Bloomington, Karsen Kopmann of Springfield; two great granddaughters, Braylee and Everlee Horn; and two sisters, Sylvia Flessner of Royal and Ellen (Lonnie) Ferguson of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and daughter, Anita Kopmann.
Judy spent her childhood in Stanton Township and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1960. She worked for many years at Chanute Air Force Base in Civil Service and helped on the family farm. Judy later retired from CERL in Champaign. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville and a past church secretary. Judy was also a member of the Homemakers Extension in Royal and the TWIN club.
She enjoyed sewing and making blankets for her children and grandchildren; cooking, particularly baking, and riding her Gator around Royal. Most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her great granddaughters.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals or Kopmann Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.