Judith Hacker 79 of St. Joseph, sister of a Potomac resident, died at 10:09 A.M. Sunday Sept. 15, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospitaal, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 20, at Freese Funeral Home 302 E. Grand Ave. St. Joseph. David Barcus will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
She was born Oct. 7, 1939, in Chicago, a daughter of Preston and Catherine (VanNess) Pierce. She married Jim Hacker March 19, 1961. He survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Brenda (Chris) Collenberger of St. Joseph; a son, Brett Hacker of Urbana; three grandchildren, Ashley Bigelow, Brittany (Adam) Friese and Kara Hacker; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters Barbara (Jack) Arford of Minnesota, Betty Kinney and Sonna Carley both of Potomac.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Downing and a son.
Mrs. Hacker enjoyed going out to eat with her Ya Ya sisters and spending time with her family.