Joyce A. Fancher, 70, of rural Sadorus, brother of a Rantoul resident, died at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Fancher was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Cave City, Ky., a daughter of Riley and Kathleen Warf Logsdon. She married Garry L. Fancher Jan. 6, 1968, in Urbana. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Darryl Fancher of Villa Grove; a daughter, Deandra Deedrick of Villa Grove; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her brother, Bob Logsdon of Rantoul; and two sisters, Sharon Ipox of Mansfield and Barbara McLain of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Catherine Eastman.
Mrs. Fancher was a homemaker.
