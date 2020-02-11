Jonathan Bruns, 36, of rural Rantoul died at 5:27 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann and the Rev. Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. The family is asking everyone to wear Cubs apparel to the visitation.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Bruns was born June 26, 1983, in Urbana, a son of Neil K. and Robin G. McKinley Bruns. He married Teresa Flesner May 14, 2010, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Jace, Benton and Peyton; his parents; two sisters, Heidi (Jake) Taylor of Champaign and Salina (Glenn) Anderson of Port Saint Lucie, Fla; father-in-law, Jeff (Susan) Flesner of rural Rantoul; mother-in-law, Debby Flesner of Rantoul; brother-in-law, Travis (Nikky) Flesner of Rantoul, sister-in-law, Tara Flesner of Fisher; grandmother, Carolyn Flesner of Thomasboro; four nieces, five nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Bertha Bruns and Nathan and Mary McKinley.
Mr. Bruns graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 2001. He was an assistant supervisor at Illini FS.
He was a member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, and attended Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville.
Mr. Bruns was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears. But nothing brought him greater joy than his children.
Memorials may be made to his family.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.