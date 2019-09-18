Johnny Windom, 82, of Rantoul, formerly of Champaign, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Rantoul United Pentecostal Church, 410 Cuppernell, Rantoul, the Rev. C.A. King officiating. Internment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens. rural Champaign.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Fellowship with the family will follow all services at 51 Main Event Center, 1906 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign.
Williams Memorial Services, Champaign, is in charge of celebration of life services.