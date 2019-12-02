John C. Walden, 94 of Champaign, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Walden was born June 11, 1925 in Washington, Ind., a son of John C. and Mary Jane Graham Walden. He married Zimmer A. Luttrell Feb. 27, 1950, at the Church of Christ, Urbana. She preceded him in death March 8, 2017.
He is survived by one son, John (Jeanne) Walden, III of Douglasville, Ga.; one granddaughter, Laura (Jeff) Hollyfield of Cumming, Georgia; one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Karen Wettman; five brothers and four sisters.
Mr. Walden spent his early years in Washington, Ind., attending Doyle Grade School and Glendale High School. He came to Illinois in 1940 and worked at the People’s Cafe in Rantoul and later at Carmon’s in Champaign. He owned Walden’s Downtown Standard in Champaign for 13 years. He sold it in 1977 and went to work at the Clinton Power Plant. He retired when the project was complete.
His hobbies were hunting and working in his yard.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.