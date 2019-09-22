John Rypski, 88 of Paxton died at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military honors by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Rypski was born June 21, 1931, a son of Joseph and Anna Matyola Rypski. He married Vesta Easter May 20, 1954, in Sheldon. She preceded him in death Feb. 13, 2008.
He is survived by a son, Gary Rypski of Urbana; one brother, Peter (Betty) Rypski of Manville, N.J., and nieces and nephews.
He wasalso preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Rypski graduated from Bound Brook High School, Bound Brook, N.J. He served in the United States Air Force for four years as a jet engine mechanic. He then worked civil service as an instructor at Chanute Air Force Base for 32 years.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Paxton and a lifetime member and past commander of the Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. He always looked forward to going to OSF Community Fitness. He was an avid Illinois sports fan and enjoyed NASCAR and the NFL. He loved family history and spent many hours on genealogy.
Memorials may be made to his church.
