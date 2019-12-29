John Reardon, 66, of Potomac died at 10:23 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at home.
A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Potomac Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Randy Holden officiating. Following services, cremation rites will be accorded and burial will be held at a later date in Potomac Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac.
Mr. Reardon was born Aug. 20, 1953, in Danville, a son of Robert Reardon and Roseanne (Price) Johnson. He married Jackie Downs Nov. 10, 1973, and from their marriage they had one daughter, Kimberly Rose (Jayson Haldiman) Wiegel of South Wayne, Wis. He married Darlene Kottke Sept. 29, 1978, and from their marriage they had three children, Joseph (Deana Hopkins) Reardon of Armstrong and Jennifer (Curtis Whitlow) Reardon and Christina Reardon, both of Potomac.
He is survived by his four children; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Rhoda Odom of Rusk, Texas, Dennis (Linda) Reardon of Homer, Joni (Skip) Isaksen of Urbana, Merrilee (Doug) Statzer of Ludlow, Rick (Jane Buhrmaster) Johnson of Royal, Jean (Dennis) Polson of Paxton and Jane (John) Stalter of Gifford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Virgil Johnson; stepmother, Emma Reardon; and one granddaughter, Rachelle Reardon.
Mr. Reardon served in the United States Army. He worked at Clinton Power Plant, Corky's Cab Service and The Oasis. He was a huge sports fan and a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed listening to music and was family-oriented.
Memorials may be made to the family.
