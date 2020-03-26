John W. Mast, 71, of Mahomet, father of a Rantoul resident, died at 4:12 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A private graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, the Rev. Jeremy Doughty officiating.
A visitation and funeral will take place at a later date at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon.
Mr. Mast was born Dec. 29, 1948, in Arthur, a son of the late Henry R. and Barbara (Plank) Mast. He married Krista J. McCleary June 14, 1975. She survives in Mahomet.
Also surviving are two children, Brandon M. Mast of Mahomet and Brandi M. (Patrick) of Rantoul; one brother, Melvin (Ann) Mast of of Sarasota, Fla.; four sisters, Mary (Alvin) Miller of Sarasota, Fla., Sarah (Lloyd) Miller of Macon, Miss., Carolyn (Glen) Kauffman of Arthur and Linda (David) Weaver of Willow Street, Pa.; and several other relatives.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Stanley Mast.
Mr. Mast retired from Mitsubishi Motors in Bloomington-Normal and was a former employee of Maxwell House in Houston, Texas, Amish Country Foods in Arthur, General Electric in Mattoon and Trail Mobile in Charleston.
He was member of UAW Local 2488 in Bloomington and a former member of Mattoon Moose Lodge 803. His hobbies included golfing, fishing and restoring his 1971 Dodge Demon.
Mr. Mast was an avid Mopar man and was known for his handyman skills. He enjoyed football and baseball and was a Fighting Illini, Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.
Memorials in his honor may be made to American Cancer Society, 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
Light a virtual candle in his honor or post a memory with the family at www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome