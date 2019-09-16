John A. “Grasshopper” Hopper, 75, of Rantoul Sunday, morning, Sept. 15, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Hopper was born Aug. 24, 1945, in Hendersonville, N.C., a son of Closs and Betsy Hopper. He married Freida Graham in 1992 in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Paul Stiff of Rantoul and a daughter, Nakia (Davon) McCarrell of Oklahoma City, Okla. He was the eighth of nine children. Among them, David Hopper of North Carolina, Trudy Hopper of Tennessee, Jasper Hopper of North Carolina and Mildred Hopper of North Carolina survive, as well as six grandchildren, Lynneah, Jaden, Malia, Laniya, LaSani and Jayda; and a host of nieces and nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters.
Mr. Carter graduated in 1963 from 9th Avenue High, Hendersonville, N.C. He then joined the U.S. Army from 1964-1967, stationed in Germany. He made his career as a boilermaker with Clifford and Jacobs, Champaign, for 41 years, retiring in 2010. He loved fishing and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.