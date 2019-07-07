John Duffin, 82, of Champiagn, a native of Paxton, died at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana. The Rev. Father Remigius Bukuru will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana.
Mr. Duffin was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Paxton, a son of Robert and Florence Cleary Duffin. He married Karen Noueie Jan. 14, 1961, in Beaverville. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Nina Duffin Kramer (Mike) of Thornton, Colo.; a son, Reese Duffin of Urbana; two grandchildren, Katelyn and Justin Kramer of Thornton; and a sister, Madeline Francis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jim, Gene and Paul.
Mr. Duffin graduated from Paxton Community High School in 1955 and earned a bachelor's degree in adult education from Eastern Illinois University and a master's degree in extension education from the University of Illinois. He was employed by Waller Buick Co. from 1955 to 1959. In 1959, he was hired by the University of Illinois College of Agriculture Department of Cooperative Extension. He worked there in the study of evaluation and reporting under the direction of Dr. D. M. Hall. After Hall’s retirement, Mr. Duffin was in charge of USDA reports for the Cooperative Extension Service.
Later, the USDA installed the State Extension Management Information System, and he worked under the direction of Emil Mosser in the collecting of information from the Extension staff and submitting final reports to the USDA. In 1998, Mr. Duffin was appointed to Extension specialist of computer education and transferred to the office of ILLENET Unit of Training under the direction of Linda Bair and Dr. Robert Bentz. He enjoyed greatly working with the field staff and held many training workshops across the state.
He also maintained and presented many training offerings on software in the Extension training workshop. Several times Mr. Duffin presented lectures for the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and the Society of Veterinarians. He was inducted into Gamma Sigma Delta, the Honor Society of Agriculture in 1990.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family has asked memorial contributions be made to the Crisis Nursery, Urbana; the Champaign County Humane Society; or St. Patrick Catholic Church.
