John Dalton, 52, of Rantoul died at 3:31 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be no services at this time.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Dalton was born July 4, 1967, in Champaign, a son of Donald and Linda Burchett Dalton.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Jacobs of Paxton, and two sisters, Katrina Clements of Paxton and Laura (Bobby) Deffinger of Pendleton, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Dwayne Dalton.
Mr. Dalton had worked at Jeld-Wen Inc., Rantoul, as an assembler. He enjoyed woodworking and shooting pool.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
