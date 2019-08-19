Joe L. Brown, 76, of Oakwood, father of a Potomac resident, died at 7:53 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Robison Chapel, Catlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Brown was born Dec. 29, 1942, in Cumberland, Ky., a son of Gid and Ethel Creech Brown. He married Sharon Bowman Sept. 9, 1969, in Clintwood, Va. She survives.
Other survivors include one daughter, Melissa Brown of Potomac; two brothers, David Brown of Danville and Paul Brown of Cleveland, Ohio; one sister, Betty Sandmeyer of Tilton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, eight sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Brown was a retired carpenter and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.