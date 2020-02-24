Joanne McCoy, 72, of Piper City, mother of a Potomac resident, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at home.
Private graveside services were held at Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman.
Mrs. McCoy was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Buckley, a daughter of Edward and Mamie (Hurt) Maxey. She married Ronald McCoy Aug. 13, 1997, in Branson, Mo. He preceded her in death Aug. 25, 2008.
Surviving are one son, Tod (Angie) Miller of Potomac; one grandson, Trenton Niles of Piper City; one sister, Imogene (Jack) Jones of Bourbonnais; and one brother, Harold (Bonnie) Maxey of Atlanta, Ga.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Tata Niles.
Mrs. McCoy enjoyed bowling and playing euchre with her husband.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Memories of Mrs. McCoy may be posted at knappfuneralhomes.com.