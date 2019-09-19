Joan L. Crawford, 91, of Potomac died at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 17, 2019, at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Middlefork United Methodist Church, with the Rev. George Desmond officiating. Burial will follow in Mann’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac.
Mrs. Crawford was born Oct. 28, 1927, in Henning, a daughter of Forrest and Mary (Carter) Putman. She married Gene Crawford Aug. 2, 1947, in Potomac. He preceded her in death Sept. 1, 2000.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Steffen and Vicki (Bill Cooper) Trask, both of Oakwood; two grandchildren, Meredith (David) Culp and Matthew (Heather) Trask; three great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sons-in-law, Gary Steffen and Jim Trask; and sister, Pat Jameson.
Mrs. Crawford graduated from Henning High School in 1945 and attended Normal Teachers College in Normal from 1945-1947. In 1970, she received a bachelor’s of education degree from Pestalozzi Teachers College in Chicago. She was a teacher at Henning Grade School from 1957 to 1962 and later taught at Potomac Grade School from 1962 until her retirement in 1988.
She was a member of Middlefork United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Potomac Public Library Board. She was awarded the Golden Ruler Award For Excellence in Education in 1996. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family, and she enjoyed reading and shopping.
Memorials may be made to her church or the Potomac Public Library.
