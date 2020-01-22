Joan Cender, 83, of Gibson City, formerly of Fisher, died at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at East Bend Mennonite Church, 702 County Road 3300 N, Fisher.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Lamb Funeral Home, 303 N. Church St., Gibson City, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Cender was born June 4, 1936, in Fisher, a daughter of the late Maurie and Inez (Heiser) Schaer. She married Bob Cender Sept. 8, 1956. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Angie (Kenny) Beachey; her grandchildren, Jessi (Tara) Hurless and Nathan (Ashley) Beachey; a great-grandchild, Hazel Hurless; and a sister, Ginny Oyer.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Maurie.
Mrs. Cender was an active member of the East Bend Mennonite Church in rural Fisher for all her life. She was also active in the community, working as secretary in the local doctor’s office for many years. In 1987, she became an administrative assistant to the dean of the College of Communications at the University of Illinois. She enjoyed working with the students and was an avid fan of the Fighting Illini basketball team.
Mrs. Cender excelled at baking, playing organ/piano and singing, and she enjoyed sharing Christ’s love with others through the gospel group she was a part of called The Reflections. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, loved fishing and vacations with her friends, and always enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling them with her baking.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the East Bend Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 520, Fisher, IL 61843.
Memories may be posted on her tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh.com.