Jim Womer, 64, a graduate of Rantoul Township High School, a longtime resident of Champaign, died unexpectedly Friday, July 26, 2019.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. The Rev. George Johnston will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Womer was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Leadwood, Mo.
Surviving are a sister, Mary E. Peschang of East Moline; a brother, Robert B. (Tara) Womer of Palos Park; and several other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie G. Womer and Robert M. Womer.
Mr. Womer worked for many years at Wesco and at Kohl's.
He graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1973 and went on to earn an associate degree from Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Mo., an institution he treasured.
He was an avid reader and had a love of current politics and history and in earlier years performed volunteer work for political campaigns. He enjoyed working on his home and traveling the western states and their national parks, particularly the Dakotas and Montana.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations are suggested to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AFSP.org. Better yet, the family asks that you call or visit that person who might need to hear your voice and simply offer your help.