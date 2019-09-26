Jim Anagnostopoulos, 79, of Rantoul died Friday evening, Sept. 20, 2019, after a long struggle with disease, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private services were held. Mr. Anagnostopoulos was entombed in Maplewood Cemetry, Rantoul.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Anagnostopoulos was born Nov. 19, 1939, in Greece, a son of George and Cathy Anagnostopoulos. He immigrated to the United States in 1966 and met the love of his life, Mickey Papadopoulos. They married and opened the Century Cafe in Rantoul, which they operated together for 46 years.
He is survived by his wife; a son, George Anagnostopoulos of Rantoul; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine, and a granddaughter, Olivia.
Mr. Anagnostopoulos’ passion in life was his family.