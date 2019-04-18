Jill Forrest, 56, of Bellflower, mother of a Gifford resident, died at 10:55 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, with the Rev. Garry E. Gromley officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, both at the funeral home.
Mrs. Forrest was born Nov. 19, 1962, in Watseka, a daughter of Joe and Glenda Fike Underwood. She married Thomas E. Forrest Aug. 29, 1981, in Lexington. He survives in Bellflower.
Also surviving are her parents of Lexington; two daughters, Rachel Forrest of Gifford and Hannah Forrest of Evansville, Ind.; and one brother, Roy (Angela) Underwood of Long Grove.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Underwood.
Mrs. Forrest was a pharmacy technician at Doc’s Drugs in LeRoy for more than 10 years. Her love for horses passed down to her daughters. She was an active member of an online quilting club, REPLEX Water Lilies and the Champaign Corvette Club. She was a seamstress and enjoyed quilting and making American Girl Doll clothes. She also enjoyed genealogy and traveling and exploring new places with her husband.
She is an organ and tissue donor.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to any local humane society or pet rescue.