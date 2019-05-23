Jesse Johnson, 30, of Rantoul, formerly of Paxton, died at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Christian Life Church, 300 N. Maplewood, Rantoul. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton.
Mr. Johnson was born April 30, 1989, in Urbana, the son of Mark and Lori Albers Johnson.
Surviving are his parents, Lori Johnson of Rantoul and Mark Johnson of Urbana; two sisters, Christie (Chris) Dietz of Rantoul and Nikki (Matt) Kopmann of Champaign; his maternal grandmother, Marlene Albers of Rantoul; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo Albers and John and Lucille Johnson.
Mr. Johnson completed his education at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley schools. He was currently participating in the Day Program at the Developmental Services Center in Champaign. He also participated in Best Buddies, Champaign-Urbana Special Rec and many community volunteer activities. He was a member of the Parrot Heads.
Mr. Johnson was known by many nicknames, the most famous of which was “chicken hawk.” He had a love of Jesus, dancing, music, art and being silly. Nothing meant more to him than spending time with those he loved, family and friends alike, laughing and being together.
His final act was being an organ donor.
Memorials may be made to the family.
