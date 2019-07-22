Jess Burwell, 85, of Paxton, formerly of Urbana, died at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Accolade Health Care of Paxton Senior Living Center.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, Urbana.
Mr. Burwell was born Oct. 23, 1933, in Champaign a son of Lurnis and Rosetta (Stonebreaker) Burwell.
He married Donna Shepherd June 19, 1954, in a rose garden at her parents’ home in Urbana. She survives. They were just four days shy of their 65h wedding anniversary when Mr. Burwell died.
Also surviving are their children, Steven Burwell (Carol) of Urbana, Julie Stout of Champaign and Tom Burwell (Kelly) of Urbana; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
His parents and his sister, Wanda, preceded him in death.
Mr. Burwell attended Urbana High School; he was employed by the University of Illinois as a construction worker for 30 years before retiring.
He liked fishing, hunting and country living.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association.
