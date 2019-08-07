Jerry McConkey, 73, of Armstrong died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McConkey was born July 22, 1946, in Loudon County, Tenn., a son of L.C. and Flora (Smallen) McConkey. He married Patricia Sartin Dec. 5, 1975, in Sweetwater, Tenn. She survives.
He is also survived by three daughters, Tammy McConkey of Mansfield, Kim Lewis of Champaign and Barbara (Joseph) Tripodi of Kenosha, Wis.; two sons, Tommy McConkey of Champaign and Darrel (Sheri) McConkey of Armstrong; one sister, Flo Clark of Lenoir City, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Dustin; one brother and one sister.
Mr. McConkey worked for Laborer No. 703 in Urbana for several years. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing and drinking coffee while watching his TV shows.
He was known for his storytelling abilities and loved telling a good ghost story, talking about aliens or conspiracy theories.
