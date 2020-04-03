Jerry D. Blackburn, 81, of Paxton, father of a Rantoul resident, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare on Pells in Paxton.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Baier Funeral Home, Watseka.
Mr. Blackburn was born Oct. 31, 1938, in Galatia, a son of Lloyd and Monette (Fowler) Blackburn.
He is survived by three sons, John Blackburn of Rantoul, and Michael Blackburn and Mark (Colleen) Blackburn, both Paxton; one brother, David Blackburn of Galatia; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Frankie; and his daughter, Kathy Clark.
Mr. Blackburn was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Cold War.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baierfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family well-wishers may please visit the funeral home’s sympathy store.