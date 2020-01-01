Jerome J. Galster, 63, of rural Paxton died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at home.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Galster was born Oct. 12, 1956, in Rantoul, a son of Fred and Eva Fogle Galster.
He is survived by three sisters, Elsie Komnick of rural Paxton, Connie (Syed) Ali of Richardson, Texas, and Ramona Galster of Loda; one brother, Christopher (Lisa) Galster of Noblesville, Ind.; and nine nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Albert Galster and a nephew.
Mr. Galster served in the United States Army for four years and was stationed in Germany. He worked for many years at Rantoul Products and Disc Tech in Champaign before becoming a full-time caregiver for his parents.
He enjoyed woodworking. He loved movies, especially if they were sci fi or horror.
