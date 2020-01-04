Jeffrey D. Coplea, 63 of Urbana, formerly of Paxton, died at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with the Rev. Jennifer Hartweg-Brown officiating.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Coplea was born July 29, 1956, in Paxton, a son of Russell E. and Delores D. Wagner Coplea.
He is survived by four aunts and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Coplea graduated from Paxton High School and earned an associate degree in accounting from Parkland College. He had worked for Strategic Marketing and Colwell Printing, both of Champaign.
He had attended Grace Lutheran Church, Rankin. He was a member of the Bass Club and enjoyed fishing, teaching children how to fish, watching TV, NASCAR and sports. He also had his own business Limit Lures.
Memorials may be made to his family.
