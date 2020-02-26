Jeffery L. Finis, 54, of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of St. Joseph, brother of a Paxton resident, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Joseph Middle School, 606 Peters Drive, St. Joseph.
Mr. Finis was born Nov. 2, 1965, in Gibson City, a son of Doug and Carolyn Bradbury Finis. He married Teresa Dillman, his high school sweetheart, April 28, 1984, in St. Joseph. She survives in Cape Coral.
Also surviving are a daughter, Brianna (Wayne) Fortner of Cape Coral; a granddaughter, Madi; his parents, Doug and Carolyn Finis of Bellflower; a brother, Tim (Diana) Finis of Paxton; and a sister, Cindy (Mitch) Risinger of LeRoy. Also surviving are his wife’s family, whom he considered a part of him, and all his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynnae.
Mr. Finis grew up in Bellflower and graduated from Bellfower Township High School in 1983. He started his working career right out of high school at Pittsburgh International Steel in Fairbury. Later he moved to Caradco in Rantoul until he was given the opportunity to own and operate Finis Distributing, where he worked and grew his bread distributorship for more than 23 years and left when he was no longer able to work.
He enjoyed fishing with his dad, boating and basketball He coached girls middle school basketball for 14 years at St. Joseph Middle School, then moved to St. Joseph-Ogden High School, where he was varsity coach for the girls for four years until his illness required him to leave.
Mr. Finis believed in community and was an active part of the St. Joseph community. He donated to fundraisers, was a member of the St. Joseph Church of Christ for many years and was a youth leader during that time. He coached girls softball for seven-plus years, and Y-ball for his daughters!
He was also active in Gifford Lions Club, where he volunteered as much as he could.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Middle School girls basketbal.
Online condolences and memories may be made at www.rosenbaumfh.com.