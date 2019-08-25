Jeannette M. Winder, 83 of Buckley, mother of a Paxton resident, died at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 209 W. Jones St., Milford, with the Rev. Karl Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln, Buckley and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mrs. Winder was born Oct. 24, 1935, in Watseka, a daughter of Elmer W. and Clara Hecht Hartke. She married Warren Winder April 16, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Gene (Stephanie) Winder of West Lafayette, Ind., and James Winder of Buckley; a daughter, Susan DeAtley of Paxton; five grandchildren, Victoria Kaufmann, Morgan Winder, Wesley Ricketts, Grant Sondgeroth and Garrett Sondgeroth; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Wesley Winder.
Mrs. Winder graduated from Buckley High School in 1953. She worked for General Telephone of Paxton as a secretary, the Times Spirit newspaper, Milford and Watseka, and Dr. Jon Link, chiropractor, Milford. Before returning to Buckley, she and her husband lived in Paxton, Shannon and Milford.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford, the Dorcas Society and the church choir. Mrs. Winder enjoyed visiting with friends, neighbors and relatives. She took great pride in being a penny pincher and coupon clipper.
She had a love for gardening and canning. But nothing meant more to her than reading her devotions and the Bible.
Memorials may be made to her church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
