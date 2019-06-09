Jean M. Jessee, 78, of Pesotum, mother of a Rantoul resident, died at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home.
Celebration of life services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Mrs. Jessee was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Charleston, a daughter of Homer and Marion McCord Snider. She married James Jessee May 22, 1970, in Champaign. He preceded her in death May 20, 1990.
She is survived by her children, Bradley Simpson of Rantoul, Eric Simpson of Mahomet and Marie Jessee of Tolono; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Buzz Snider of Charleston and Bill Snider of Charleston; and one sister, Pam Rhodes of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Douglas Simpson.
Mrs. Jessee worked at the University of Illinois for 22 years in Building Services. She enjoyed gardening, dancing and watching humming birds and butterflies. She loved to shop and go to church. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends.