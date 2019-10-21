Jay “John” B. Manning, 69, of Rantoul died at 7:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at home.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells St., Paxton.
Visitation will follow the memorial service from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Manning was born May 17, 1950, in Peoria a son of Glenwood and Shirley Schultz Manning. He married Rita Childress Dec. 5, 2014, at St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Ray Manning of Bloomington and Joe (Jo) Manning of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a step-daughter, Kristen Rakes of Los Angeles; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Manning graduated from Woodruff High School, Peoria, in 1968. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in Christian ministry from Lincoln Christian University and attended Lincoln Christian University Seminary. He was a minister in churches throughout the area, including Church of the Redeemer, Urbana, retiring in 2014. He was also a missionary in Zagreb, Yugoslavia, for three years.
He enjoyed woodworking, photography, fishing, music, baseball and dogs. He looked forward to visiting and grabbing a bite to eat.
He was known for his wit and humor.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralserivces.com.