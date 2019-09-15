Janice Evens, 81, of Urbana, mother of a Paxton resident,died at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, Urbana. The Rev. Sean Ferrell will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Evens was born in Bloomington Nov. 10, 1937, a daughter of Milton and Mary (Orr) Boley. She married Roger Fitz-Gerald. He preceded her in death Aug. 24, 2009.
She is survived by her children, Daren (Sheryl) Evens of Paxton and Christopher Evens of Mahomet; grandchildren, Allison, Lily, Sophia, Hailee, Faith, Kiara, Christopher Jr., Krissy and Sabryn; two great-grandchildren. Her brothers, Chris (Jerri) Boley and Steve Boley, both of Urbana, also survive her.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Mrs. Evens attended Urbana schools. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved John Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.