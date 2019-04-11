Janet “Jaelyn” Jefferson, 55, of Champaign, sister of a Rantoul woman, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at home.
A private memorial celebration will be held in her honor.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Aug. 23, 1963, in Rahway, N.J., a daughter of Lulu H. Seals of Champaign and Edward J. Jefferson of Elizabeth, N.J.
She is survived by her mother; siblings Marion W. (Camille) Starks Jr. of Tampa, Fla., Carrie J. Starks of Champaign and Kyra M. (Timothy) Nixon of Rantoul; and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and stepfather, Nathaniel Ceasar.
She graduated from Centennial High School in 1981 and was employed at the University of Illinois library in acquisitions for 34 years before her retirement in 2014.
She enjoyed baking, watching movies and entering sweepstakes. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and she liked spending time with her late cat, Kitty Witty.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association.
Memories, photos and videos may be posted on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.