James Walker, 93, formerly of Lincoln, died at 4:56 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Mr. Walker was born Jan. 20, 1927, in Hartselle, Ala., a son of Walter B. Walker and Laura L. Breeding Walker. He married Evelyn Morrow Sept. 22, 1945. She preceded him in death. They were married for 70 years.
He is survived by one daughter, Dale Beard (Arvie) of Bayles Lake, Loda; two sisters, Jeanette Morrow of Cullman, Ala.,, and Barbara Bailey of Stone Mountain, Ga.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Charles Vest, a daughter Linda Kaufman; two sisters, Annette Smith and Jean Johnson; three brothers, Roosevelt Walker, Boyce Walker, and Jessie Walker, and a son-in-law, Christav Rawlings.
Mr. Walker grew up in the Morgan County, Ala., area. He left school after completing sixth grade because he was needed at home to help on the farm. He went on to serve in the United States Army.
He moved the family to Lincoln in 1955 to work at Caterpillar in East Peoria. He worked there until his retirement in 1981.
A voracious storyteller, he was known to entertain many with stories of his past. He loved spending time with his family, spoiling his grandchildren, working on cars, coin collecting, playing cards with the family after holiday dinners, gardening, country music, westerns and eating at Golden Corral.
