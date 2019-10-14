James “Tony” Ellis, 87, of Penfield died at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield. Father Michael Menner will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with a rosary being said at 4:30.
Mr. Ellis was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Urbana, a son of John H. and Ruth Jane (Watson) Ellis. He married Rosemary Lubben Aug. 5, 1972, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield. She survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Jennifer Ellis of Penfield, Amanda (Dan) Hobbs of Williamsport, Ind., Rachael Ellis of Penfield and Janette (Jim) Mariciano of Charleston; grandson, Ellis Joseph Marciano, and granddaughter, Amelia Rose Marciano, of Charleston; two brothers, Jon F. Ellis of Princeton and Terry (Eleanor) Ellis of Gifford; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Henry and Alice Ellis and Frank and Alta Watson; and sister-in-law, Johanna Ellis.
He was a member of the I&I Tractor Club, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, past member of the Penfield Grade School board and the Illinois and National Brown Swiss Association. He was self-employed in excavation work and truck driving for many years.
Memorials may be made to the Gifford Fire Department or the I&I Tractor Club.