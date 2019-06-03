James Sergent, 85, of Champaign, brother of a Rantoul resident, died Sunday evening, June 2, 2019, at Helia Healthcare, Champaign.
Services will be held later this month.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Sergent was born June 12, 1933, in Rankin, a son of Ollie E. and Zola (Adams) Sergent. He married Linda Darnell in Danville on Dec. 23, 1961. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, James S. (Penny) Sergent of Urbana; two brothers, Edward (Mary) Sergent of Monticello and Gary (Yvonne) Sergent of Urbana; a sister, Sandra Marshall of Rantoul; and two grandchildren, Chris and Amanda Sergent.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beverly.
Mr. Sergent served in the U.S. Navy with the Construction Battalion. He retired from the Illinois Natural History Survey and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Mansfield United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.