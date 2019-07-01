James E. “Jim” Henson, 78, of Thomasboro died at 6:25 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Hawthorne Inn Manor Court Nursing Care, Danville.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military honors by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the funeral home with Masonic services at 7 p.m.
Mr. Henson was born May 19, 1941, in Paxton, a son of Orville and Roxie Fox Henson. He married Donna Golden, and they had one daughter, Jana. He married Laura Crowe May 28, 1983, in Downs. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Jana (Scott) Sage of rural Gifford; one stepson, Chuck (Susie) Fry of Farmer City; three grandchildren, Wyatt Sage, Patrick (Brittany) Fry and Jessica Fry; two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Shirley Henson, Barbara Keefe and Zelda Kuchenbrod; one brother, Tom Henson; one granddaughter, Misty; and a stepson, Jim Fry.
Mr. Henson graduated from Paxton High School in 1959. He served in the United States Army 1961-1963 in the 1st Infantry. He worked at CIPS/Ameren for 39 years, retiring in 2002. Over the years he had lived in Gibson City, Mattoon, Gays and Rantoul before moving to Thomasboro in 2007. He was a member of the Paxton Church of Christ, Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150, Paxton Masonic Lodge No. 416 A.F.&A.M. and Mt. Olivet Commandery No. 38.
He enjoyed playing guitar and singing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.