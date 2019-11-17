James W. Fowler, 76, of Fisher died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Accolade healthcare facility Paxton.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar Road, Mahomet. Per his wishes, he will be cremated.
Visitaiton will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Fowler was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Holiday, a son of Homer and Katie Fowler. He married Sandra Rand in 1961; they were divorced in 1976. He married Pamela Young Jan. 8, 1977. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Gary (Mindy) Fowler of Westerville, Ohio, Lesa (Kyle) Wilcoxon of Mahomet, Christopher (Mindy) Fowler of Tuscola and Katie (TJ) Hewerdine of Fisher; eight grandchildren, Ashley Anderson, Courtney Fowler, Sadie Wilcoxon, Addi Fowler, Chlore Fowler, Logan Fowler, Colton Hewerdine and Finn Hewerdine; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Homer Fowler, Mike Fowler and Ronnie Fowler; and sisters Vera Bottle, Sandra Black, Pat Gumm, Zella Slafer and Doris Doty.
Mr. Fowler graduated from Cowden High School in 1961. He became and Illinois State Police trooper in 1968. He retired from state police in 1993 after 25 years of service. He then worked at the Urbana federal courthouse for the next 15 years as a court security officer.
He loved being outside and working in his vegetable garden and the yard. He never met a person that he could not start a conversation with. His main passion was fishing, especially catfishing, and he was an avid morel mushroom hunter and would never give up his secret place.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com